The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $140.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

