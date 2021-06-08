The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 143.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Macerich by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

