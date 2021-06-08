The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $473,000 Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Weibo were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Weibo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Weibo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 460.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth $164,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WB has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

