The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.58.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.