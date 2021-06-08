The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,098 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 393,410 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCO. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $861.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.90.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

