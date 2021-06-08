The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 474 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $826.81 million, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 2.43.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. Research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

