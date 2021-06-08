The Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Trading Up 1%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 21,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 22,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Music Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.85% of The Music Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC)

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Music Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Music Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.