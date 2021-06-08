The North West (NWC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The North West (TSE:NWC) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$565.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$35.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58. The North West has a 52-week low of C$25.97 and a 52-week high of C$37.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The North West’s payout ratio is presently 48.94%.

In related news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total value of C$4,890,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,859,202.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on The North West to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

