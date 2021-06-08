The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 10,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Hawkins by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

HWKN opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $718.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

