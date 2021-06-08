The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 53.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Genpact by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Genpact by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,772 shares of company stock worth $9,772,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

