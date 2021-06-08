The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 386.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 59.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $201,313.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,622 shares of company stock worth $1,330,876. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

