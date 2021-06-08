The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $484,000 Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

TNDM stock opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.24 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,933 shares of company stock valued at $18,892,717. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.