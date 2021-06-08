The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 647.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Capital Southwest by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 30.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Hovde Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

