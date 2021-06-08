The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,647 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,800,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

