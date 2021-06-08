The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.58. 130,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,616,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

