The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

RTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON RTN traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

