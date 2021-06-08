The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $752.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total transaction of $1,260,330.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,377,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $55,284,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,729 shares of company stock valued at $83,940,451. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after buying an additional 312,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 128.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,241,000 after purchasing an additional 104,466 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $604.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,847. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $631.48. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $343.04 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 124.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47.

Shares of The Trade Desk are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.