The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Raises Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

The Travelers Companies has increased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. The Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Travelers Companies to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.36. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

