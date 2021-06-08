The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.40. 60,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,418,721. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.61. The stock has a market cap of $320.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

