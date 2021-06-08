Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,018. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.57 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

