THETA Price Hits $8.35 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, THETA has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $8.35 billion and $842.33 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $8.35 or 0.00026148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00983374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.35 or 0.09486306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00092671 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

