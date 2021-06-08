Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,240 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.31. 998,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,631,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.