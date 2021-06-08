Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 693,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 84,504 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,136,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

CARR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,796. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

