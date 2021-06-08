Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,102 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,565,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.56. 295,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

