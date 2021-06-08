Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,819 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,506. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.