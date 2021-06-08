Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TITN stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,217. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $737.98 million, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 360,277 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,513 over the last 90 days. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

