Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.69

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 3607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -185.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.51.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

