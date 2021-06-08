Tornado Cash Price Tops $62.36 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $62.36 or 0.00193832 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $49.27 million and $5.65 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00064565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00252449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00228128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.28 or 0.01166491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,157.57 or 0.99956298 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,044 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

