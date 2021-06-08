Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 7,988 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $25,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $153.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 119.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

