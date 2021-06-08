Toronto Dominion Bank Has $29.97 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $29,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.