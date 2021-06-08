Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,983 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $34,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $606,960,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $88,510,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.09.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

