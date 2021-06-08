Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,151 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,151 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $38,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $274.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.