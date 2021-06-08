ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 1,474,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,318,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 41.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,983 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 69,880 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

