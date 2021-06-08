ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 1,474,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,318,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 41.10%.
ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
See Also: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.