TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $411,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,304 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 346,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 95,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

