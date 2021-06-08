TradeUP Global Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 8th

TradeUP Global Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:TUGCU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, June 8th. TradeUP Global Co. Unit had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TradeUP Global Co. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:TUGCU opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. TradeUP Global Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

About TradeUP Global Co. Unit

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

