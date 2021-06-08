TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.62

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.62 and traded as high as C$19.86. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$19.79, with a volume of 195,642 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.62. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 177.35%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

