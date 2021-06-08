Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post sales of $50.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $48.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $200.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.06 million, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $217.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $867.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,942.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,289 shares of company stock worth $888,525 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $58,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

