TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,745 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 488,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the period.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THS opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

