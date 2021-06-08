Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

NYSE TREX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,709. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.75. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

