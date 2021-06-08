Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.04.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.54. 461,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$13.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.0392151 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,235,179. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

