TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $5.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,799.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,914 shares of company stock valued at $573,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in TrueCar by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TrueCar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $533.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.19. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

