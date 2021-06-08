TrueDeck Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,188.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $260,308.04 and approximately $22,188.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00072683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.73 or 0.00994036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.22 or 0.09621444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00050876 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.