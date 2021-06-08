Truist Securiti Comments on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

FRT stock opened at $119.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,939,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

