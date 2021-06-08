Truist Securiti Weighs in on Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 332,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 79,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

