Truist Securities Trims Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Target Price to $93.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

