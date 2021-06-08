Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.50 million.

TUFN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 240,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $305.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

