Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $480.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

NYSE TYL opened at $407.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.71. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 374.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

