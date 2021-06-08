U.S. Concrete Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,184 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,765% compared to the average volume of 160 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $398,494. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, THB Asset Management boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 130,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

