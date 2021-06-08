Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,640 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. 237,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,250,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

