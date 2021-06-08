UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

UDR stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. 14,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.76, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

